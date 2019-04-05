Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Stokes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia H. Stokes

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Patricia H. Stokes Obituary
Patricia H. Stokes
June 18, 1934 - December 24, 2018Patricia H. (Patty Raybeck) Stokes was born June 18, 1934 in Danbury, CT to Paul and Rose (Domain) Raybeck. In 1953, she married Eddie "the boy next door". They raised a family, successfully surviving the hardships and adventures of a sometimes unexpected life. As Pat and Ed built a life together, so they also went to rest in death. She followed him on December 24, 2018, not quite 12 weeks after his passing.
They are loved and missed by her brother John Raybeck (Linda), their children, Donna, Colette (Craig, deceased) Paul (Piper), their grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A private family memorial service for both Pat and Ed will be held at St. Peter's Cemetery in Danbury, in the spring.
Published in News Times on Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.