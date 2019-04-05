|
Patricia H. Stokes
June 18, 1934 - December 24, 2018Patricia H. (Patty Raybeck) Stokes was born June 18, 1934 in Danbury, CT to Paul and Rose (Domain) Raybeck. In 1953, she married Eddie "the boy next door". They raised a family, successfully surviving the hardships and adventures of a sometimes unexpected life. As Pat and Ed built a life together, so they also went to rest in death. She followed him on December 24, 2018, not quite 12 weeks after his passing.
They are loved and missed by her brother John Raybeck (Linda), their children, Donna, Colette (Craig, deceased) Paul (Piper), their grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A private family memorial service for both Pat and Ed will be held at St. Peter's Cemetery in Danbury, in the spring.
Published in News Times on Apr. 5, 2019