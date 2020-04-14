|
Patricia A. Josselyn
Patricia A. Josselyn, 65, of New Milford, CT lost her battle with cancer on March 16, 2020.
Born on November 6, 1954, Patty was the eldest daughter of the late Marguerite "Marge" and Paul Terrien of Essex, CT. She is survived by her daughters, Sarah Torregrossa of Coral Springs, FL and Jessica Josselyn of Pompano Beach, FL; her sister Lisa Terrien of Norwalk, CT; her son-in-law Adam Torregrossa and her grandson Joseph Paul "JP" Torregrossa.
Patty was a smart, creative, witty and artistic soul. She graduated from Rippowam High School in Stamford, CT and was best known for repeatedly taking first place in her swimming competitions and making the newcomers feel at home. Patty went on to pursue an associate's degree from Colby-Sawyer College in New London, NH.
After college, Patty was a mother and homemaker while also holding various jobs. She enjoyed cooking, writing, drawing, hiking at the Mine Hill Preserve in Roxbury, and visiting the beach searching for sea shells. She was an avid watcher of jeopardy, murder mystery shows, and the food network when relaxing at home. To make herself, as well as others smile, you'd often find her sharing a silly joke and listening to her favorite musicians including Joni Mitchell and Gloria Estefan.
Anyone that met Patty would describe her as the most caring, kind-hearted person. She was selfless and always looking to help those in need. There are no words to describe how much Patty will be missed. Her family asks that you keep her memory alive by sharing stories on her Facebook memorial page, www.facebook.com/show.your.love.for.patty
In lieu of flowers, her family asks that you support Patty's love of nature by donating a tree at onetreeplanted.org/products/plant-trees
Published in News Times on Apr. 15, 2020