1946 - 2019
Patricia Lisee, 73, of Danbury, Connecticut died surrounded by family Tuesday, June 25, 2019.
Born February 19, 1946 to Joseph and Ruth Muskus in Mount Kisco New York.
She was preceded in death by her oldest son Don Stratton.
Patricia is survived by her three children Henry Stratton of Alabama, Jeffrey and Jason Lisee of Connecticut.
Always a loving mother Patricia was very passionate about bluebirds, native American Indians and her rock and mineral collection.
Per her wishes, funeral arrangements will be private and a celebration of life will be held at a later date in Danbury, CT.
Published in News Times on July 12, 2019
