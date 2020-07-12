Patricia Lund

Patricia Ann Zirkel Lund
Patricia Ann Zirkel Lund, Ed.D., RN, 72, of Williamsburg, VA, died unexpectedly at the Hospital for Extended Recovery in Norfolk, Virginia on June 24, 2020.
Dr. Lund received her bachelor's and master's degrees in Nursing from Russell Sage College, and her Ed.D. in Nursing Education from Teachers College, Columbia University. Her specialty area was Parent-Child Nursing. A nurse since 1969, and a nurse educator since 1974, Dr. Lund served on the faculty of Mount Saint Mary College, the Columbia University School of Nursing, the Hunter-Bellevue School of Nursing-CUNY, Western Connecticut State University, and Virginia Commonwealth University. Dr. Lund had been active in professional associations, serving in the American Nurses Association House of Delegate nine times, on the Greater New York March of Dimes Public Affairs Advocacy Committee, and chairing several national committees for the Association of Women's Health, Obstetric, and Neonatal Nursing. She authored over 16 book chapters, articles, and position statements, and delivered more than 55 professional papers at international, national and local conferences and conventions. She was active professionally until her death, maintaining her nursing license and conducting peer review for professional publications.
Dr. Lund is survived by her husband of nearly 51 years, Robert E. Lund, Jr. of Williamsburg, VA; her daughter, Anne-Marie Lund of Annandale, VA; her brother, Edward (Christine) Zirkel of Vero Beach, FL; her nieces Leslie (Graham) Wright and Julie (Christopher) Hoskins, both of Wake Forest, NC; and 7 beloved great-nieces and nephews.
Consistent with Dr. Lund's wishes, there will be no in-person memorial services. Those who knew her are invited to participate in online remembrance activities, starting at https://www.forevermissed.com/patricia-zirkel-lund
. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the "Dr. Patricia Zirkel Lund Endowed Doctoral Scholarship," supporting Nursing Education doctoral students:https://t4dev.tc.columbia.edu/giving/major-gifts/honor/patricia-zirkel-lund-endowed-doctoral-scholarship/
Checks may be sent to:
Teachers College, Columbia University
Attn: Linda Colquhoun
525 West 120th St. Box 306, New York, NY 10027.
Memo should indicate "Dr. Patricia Zirkel Lund Scholarship"