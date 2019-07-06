The News-Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cornell Memorial Home Inc
247 White St
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 748-4833
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Ackerman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia M. Ackerman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia M. Ackerman Obituary
Patricia Ackerman
Patricia M. Ackerman, 90, of Bethel, died at Danbury Hospital on Friday, July 5. She is survived by her four children: Laura McShane; Donald McShane and his wife, Margaret; Ellen McShane and her husband, Niberd Alzendi, with whom she made her home; and Lois McShane. She also leaves behind four grandchildren: Kevin McShane and his wife, Sara; Anne Besser and her husband, Paul; Joel Shanley; and Patrick McShane-Shanley; as well as four great-grandchildren: Savahna and Kaden McShane; and June and Martin Besser.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 10, at 10:00 AM at St. Mary Church in Bethel. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the Cornell Memorial Home, 247 White Street, Danbury, on Tuesday, July 9, between the hours of 5:00—7:00 PM.
Memorial Contributions may be made in her memory to American Legion Post 100, 7 Elizabeth St., Bethel, CT 06801.
Published in News Times on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cornell Memorial Home Inc
Download Now