Patricia Ackerman
Patricia M. Ackerman, 90, of Bethel, died at Danbury Hospital on Friday, July 5. She is survived by her four children: Laura McShane; Donald McShane and his wife, Margaret; Ellen McShane and her husband, Niberd Alzendi, with whom she made her home; and Lois McShane. She also leaves behind four grandchildren: Kevin McShane and his wife, Sara; Anne Besser and her husband, Paul; Joel Shanley; and Patrick McShane-Shanley; as well as four great-grandchildren: Savahna and Kaden McShane; and June and Martin Besser.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 10, at 10:00 AM at St. Mary Church in Bethel. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the Cornell Memorial Home, 247 White Street, Danbury, on Tuesday, July 9, between the hours of 5:00—7:00 PM.
Memorial Contributions may be made in her memory to American Legion Post 100, 7 Elizabeth St., Bethel, CT 06801.
Published in News Times on July 7, 2019