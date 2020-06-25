Patricia M. LaFlam
Patricia M. (Shear) LaFlam devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, completed her life's journey and was taken home by our Lord on June 21, 2020, just a few weeks shy of her 87th birthday.
A resident of Danbury Connecticut for most of her life she and her husband, Edward, raised five children before retiring to Surfside Beach, South Carolina. Following the death of her beloved husband, she returned to Connecticut to be closer to her family.
Prior to her retirement as an Assistant Town Clerk for the City of Danbury, Patricia worked for City Trust Bank, the Barden Corporation and Danbury Printing & Litho.
An avid gardener and book lover (often travelling to get an author's signature for her book collection), she also had a flair for the arts (painting and crafting) and loved traveling. While in Surfside Beach she created its first "Red Hat Ladies Club" and constantly devised day trips and other events that she and her friends could enjoy.
Patricia was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Edward Collins LaFlam, Jr.; and her two sons: Kevin Edward LaFlam and David Edward LaFlam.
She is survived by her daughters, Lisa L. Buzaid, Cyndee L. Lord and Michele LeDuc, 8 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren, also survive.
Patricia was strong and independent woman whose greatest joy was her family. "Grief is the price we pay for love" (Queen Elizabeth II) and her family loved her deeply and with others whose lives she touched will grieve her passing.
The family requests that in lieu of gifts or flowers that a contribution be made to the King Street United Church of Christ, 201 S. King Street, Danbury, CT 06811 or to a charity of one's choice.
Published in Danbury News Times on Jun. 25, 2020.