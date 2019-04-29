The News-Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cornell Memorial Home Inc
247 White St
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 748-4833
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Dzamko
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Mae Dzamko

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Patricia Mae Dzamko Obituary
Patricia Mae Dzamko
Brookfield – Mrs. Patricia Mae (Durgy) Dzamko, age 90, of Brookfield died Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Laurel Ridge in Ridgefield. She was widow of the late John Dzamko.
Private funeral services and interment will be held at the convenience of the family There are no calling hours. The Cornell Memorial Home, 247 White St., Danbury is in charge of arrangements.
To view complete obituary, place online condolences or light a memorial candle, please visit www.cornellmemorial.com
Published in News Times on Apr. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cornell Memorial Home Inc
Download Now