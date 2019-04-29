|
Patricia Mae Dzamko
Brookfield – Mrs. Patricia Mae (Durgy) Dzamko, age 90, of Brookfield died Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Laurel Ridge in Ridgefield. She was widow of the late John Dzamko.
Private funeral services and interment will be held at the convenience of the family There are no calling hours. The Cornell Memorial Home, 247 White St., Danbury is in charge of arrangements.
Published in News Times on Apr. 29, 2019