Patricia A. Murphy
Patricia A. Murphy, of Southbury, died April 4th, in Western Rehabilitation Care Center, Danbury. Pat was born in Lynn, MA, daughter of the late John and Ann (Doherty) Murphy. Pat was the youngest of seven and was predeceased by her brothers, John (Sonny) and Thomas, and sisters, Mary (Nane), Margaret (Sis), Elizabeth (Betty), and Ellen. Pat was a very devout Catholic and was an active parishioner of Sacred Heart Church. She was very generous and donated to many catholic charities. She was also generous of her time and volunteered at River Glen Health Care Center. Pat worked for the Department of State Foreign Service for 30 years as an ambassador's secretary where she was able to travel the world. Every few years she would get a new post and get to experience the culture and people of another country. She always loved meeting new people and made friends wherever she went. It was always fun to listen to the stories of her experiences. Her great nephews and nieces would find all types of currency around the house as testament to her incredible life. Upon retirement, Pat settled down in Heritage Village making a permanent home for herself near her sister, Ellen. She adopted her dog, Sammy, who kept her company for 17 years. She, of course, made a new set of friends there and also volunteered at the Heritage Village Association. Aunt Pat leaves behind many nieces and nephews who will miss her wonderful laugh and that Boston accent! Nieces Katie Charbonneau, of Southbury, and Carolyn Simonson, of Newtown, joined Msgr. Joe Donnelly, Pastor of Sacred Heart Church for a graveside service at Newtown Village Cemetery on Wednesday, April 8th, 2020. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Honan Funeral Home, 58 Main Street, Newtown has been entrusted with funeral arrangements. To leave an online condolence, visit www.honanfh.com
Published in News Times on Apr. 10, 2020