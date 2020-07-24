Patricia Ohta
In the wee hours of Saturday, July 18, 2020, the light that was once Patty Ohta became stardust and transitioned to the universe. She was born in Brooklyn, New York, as Patricia Ann Svirchev on March 4, 1945 to Wanda Marie Roginski Svirchev of Maspeth and John Svirchev of the Bronx. She is survived by her beloved husband of almost 45 years, Yoshitomi (Jimmy) Ohta originally of Suzuka City, Japan, and later of Weston, Connecticut; and her sister, Pamela Miller-Potter of Kamuela, Hawaii.
Patty grew up in Brooklyn, Queens, and Long Island. She was extremely bright, earning her one of six slots in Columbia University's School of Engineering and Appliances' first class open to women in 1961. After school, she made her home in Manhattan, working in market research and computer programming. She met her husband, Jimmy, in 1973 and they married in early October, 1975. After living in Japan for three years, they subsequently returned to Manhattan. The Ohtas moved first to Norwalk, Connecticut, and in 1983 settled in Weston, Connecticut where they remained until her death.
Patty possessed great love of the arts, varied taste in music from Irish folk tunes to Beethoven, and was an outstandingly compassionate lover of animals. She and her husband provided a home for many a bird, dog, and cat over the years. She gave back to her community as a docent at the Beardsley Zoo for over twenty-five years.
Pat passed away peacefully and radiantly of natural causes. She created a subtle but reverberating footprint through her kindly ways, her generosity of spirit, her selfless giving to her family and friends, and her fierce, loving dedication to improving the lives of animals. To offer the family online condolences, please visit www.boutonfuneralhome.com