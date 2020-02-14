The News-Times Obituaries
Buckmiller Brothers Funeral Home
82 Fairview Avenue
Naugatuck, CT 06770-4033
(203) 729-4334
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Buckmiller Brothers Funeral Home
82 Fairview Avenue
Naugatuck, CT 06770-4033
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
St. John of the Cross Church
1263 West Street
Middlebury, CT
View Map
Patricia Sears Obituary
Patricia Sears
Naugatuck, CT- Patricia Sears, 57, wife of Robert Sears, died peacefully February 13, 2020 at her home.
Patty was born on March 18, 1962 in Waterbury, CT a daughter of the late John and Patricia (Purcaro) Sullivan, Sr. She lived in Naugatuck for the past 30 years, formerly lived in Middlebury and she was a former employee of Burndy Corporation in Bethel. Patty was loved by her Yorkie Poodle, Puck Sears; she was a lifetime Red Sox fan and Ford Mustang enthusiast.
In addition to her husband Robert, Patty leaves her daughters, Angela Sears (Ray Gauvreau) and Amanda Sears; her sisters, Barbara Kearney (John), Toni Sullivan and Carla Sears (Roger); her brother, John Sullivan, Jr.; her uncle, Anthony Purcaro (Dennis Francis) and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday at 10:00 a.m. at St. John of the Cross Church, 1263 West Street, Middlebury. Burial will be in Lake Elise Cemetery in the spring. Calling hours are Sunday from 5-7 p.m. at the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Avenue, Naugatuck. Donations to honor Patty's memory can be made to Smilow Cancer Hospital Care Center, 350 Seymour Ave., Derby, CT 06418. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.buckmillerthurstonmengacci.com.
Published in News Times on Feb. 15, 2020
