Patrick A. Mastrolillo
Born on Sept. 6, 1938 in Norwalk, CT to Anthony Mastrolillo and Mary DeSimone of Calabris Italy, Pat as he was known to all, passed away peacefully on November 6th at Bethel Rehabilitation Center. He graduated from Norwalk HS, and served in the US Navy where he received an honorable discharge. Pat worked for CL&P for 34 years. He loved to fish, travel, and collect "stuff".He was an outstanding man, and beloved husband to Janet Mastrolillo of Danbury for 30+ years. He was a loving father to his four children Patrick Jr., Scott, Richard, and Mary, as well to his extended family members. Pat was also a caring and generous grandfather, and great-grandfather to many and will be dearly missed. A special thanks to the folks at Danbury Dialysis & Bethel Rehabilitation Center.
Celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Published in News Times on Dec. 9, 2019