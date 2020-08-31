Patrick J. Boisvert Sr.

Patrick J. Boisvert Sr. of New Milford, CT, passed away in Ridgefield, CT, Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the age of 78.

He was born July 31, 1942 in Montreal Canada, son of the late Henry and Lillian (Eli) Boisvert. While growing up in Montreal he was an Altar server at St. Gabriel's. On December 28, 1968 he married Candace Ormsby in Montreal. They have lived in New Milford for the past five years. Patrick was an accountant for the Bechtel Construction Co., the largest construction company in the world, for thirty five years, retiring in 2005.

Besides his wife Candace he is survived by his sons, Patrick Boisvert Jr. of Brookfield, CT, Christopher Boisvert of New Milford, CT, and Matthew Boisvert of Cave Creek, AZ; brothers William and Henry Boisvert of Montreal; grandchildren Kasey, Ian, Aaron, Courtney, Ryan, Lillian, Logan, Ethan, Gavin and Ryley and great grandson Kaleb.

Calling hours will be private. A graveside service will take place on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Center Cemetery in New Milford, CT at 11:00 a.m.

Arrangements by the Lillis Funeral Home, 58 Bridge Street, New Milford, CT.



