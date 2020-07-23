1/
Patrick Curtin
1971 - 2020
Patrick Kevin Curtin
July 7, 1971 - July 14, 2020Patrick Kevin Curtin (49) a resident of London, England passed to the Lord this week from complications due to Sepsis and Covid-19. Pat was born on July 7, 1971 in West Lafayette, Indiana. He grew up in Danbury, CT and attended St. Joseph's grammar school, Immaculate High School and Drexel University. He had a successful business career working for General Foods, Price Waterhouse in Venezuela and Costa Rica, and JP Morgan in Mexico and London.
He is survived by his wife Adheli and his son Santi; his father John and step-mother Peg; siblings John Curtin, Christopher Curtin and his wife Deb, Jennifer Variale, Kathryn Carmichael and her husband Mark; and ten nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his mother Mary Curtin.
Pat had a love of life and lived his life with joy and gusto. Pat loved to travel and visited over fifty countries. He was fluent in Spanish and loved world wide music, dance and food. He was an avid sports fan and an excellent athlete. He loved his Giants and Yankees in the USA, Real Madrid and Arsenal in football, and the Saracens in rugby in Europe. He pursued his passion for fishing all over the world.
A memorial mass will be held in the Danbury area in the future when feasible.

Published in Danbury News Times on Jul. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

2 entries
July 23, 2020
So sorry to hear about Patrick’s passing. I have fond memories of vacationing together in Rhode Island when we were kids. Love and prayers from the LiVolsi family.
Beth LiVolsi
Classmate
