Patrick J. Duffy

Patrick J. Duffy, 84, of Danbury, died at home on February 28, 2019 after a long illness. He was born December 17, 1934 in Weehawken, NJ, son of the late Edward M. Duffy and Anna (Flynn) Duffy.

Mr. Duffy never met anyone who wasn't a friend. He will be sorely missed by family and friends.

Mr. Duffy was a graduate of Darien High School and attended the University of Hartford. He served in the Naval Reserve, enjoyed square dancing with his wife, Dianne, enjoyed camping with his family, was active in the Boy Scouts, an avid chess player, a steam power enthusiast, and an accomplished electronics technician and engineer. Before moving to Danbury and falling ill, he attended St. Thomas of Villanova Church in Goshen, CT.

He was predeceased by his wife Dianne M. (Taubl) Duffy, son Edward F. Duffy, and brothers Michael Duffy and Edward Duffy. He is survived by sister Margie Pace of Darien, CT; daughter Patricia A. Hawes of Goshen, CT; son John E. Duffy of Pekin, IL; son Peter J. Duffy of Oxford, MA; daughter Ana M. Demo of Danbury; daughter Sandy H. Messer of Chandler, AZ, daughter-in-law Debra Marino Duffy of Fountain, FL; fourteen grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren, and nine nieces and nephews.

Services to be announced in the Spring. In lieu of flowers, donations to the or your local food bank are requested.