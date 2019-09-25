|
Paul A. Anderson
Paul Alvin Anderson of Ridgefield, beloved husband of Carol Lee Mackey Anderson for 66 years, passed away peacefully at Wilton Meadows with his family by his side on Tuesday, September 23, 2019. Paul was born February 17, 1931 in Elizabeth, NJ, and was the son of Roy Hobart Anderson and Viola Seibert Anderson. He was predeceased by his brother, Alan H. Anderson. Paul will be sorely missed by his children; Patricia Anderson and her wife Deborah Walker of Manchester, CT, Karen Carroll and her husband Edward, Deb Soyak and her husband Jim, Chris Anderson, all of Ridgefield. He is additionally survived by his cherished grandchildren Kelly, Matt, Mitchell, Jessica, Jayme, Christina and Olivia, and great-grandson Rowan, all who were the apple of his eye.
Paul received his undergraduate degree from the University of Michigan where he played football, and received a Master's Degree from the Yale School of Forestry and Environmental Studies. Additionally, he served in the U.S Army with the 10th Mountain Division, performing search and rescue missions at the end of the Korean War. Paul spent the majority of his career as Vice President of the Copper Development Association in Stamford, CT and New York City where he oversaw a broad range of marketing initiatives for the copper industry. Notable among them was the copper restoration of the Statue of Liberty for America's Bicentennial in 1976.
While living in Ridgefield, Paul was active for 60 plus years in the First Congregational Church, serving in numerous capacities and especially as a long-standing member with his wife in the church choir. Paul could often be found playing golf, bridge, enjoying the great outdoors, and attending the many sporting events and functions of his children and grandchildren with pride.
Friends will be received on Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Kane Funeral Home; 25 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield. A memorial service will take place on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at the First Congregational Church; 103 Main Street, Ridgefield. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions in Paul's memory to be directed to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF.org), the Alzheimer's Disease Research (BrightFocus
.org/ADR" target="_new" rel="nofollow">.org/ADR), or the First Congregational Church of Ridgefield, CT.
Published in News Times from Sept. 26 to Oct. 3, 2019