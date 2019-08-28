|
Paul Brassard, 84, Army Veteran and loving father and grandfather passed away peacefully, Wed., August 21, 2019 to be with his late wife, Marilyn Brassard. Paul was born in Berlin, NH on Nov. 21, 1934. He joined the military in 1957. He was stationed in Germany and traveled throughout Europe. He then moved to Connecticut to start his own business, Brassard Painting. He spent his retirement enjoying the outdoors. Paul was a devoted husband and father, caring for his wife, who suffered from Alzheimer's for many years. He is survived by his son, David Brassard and his wife Kim Brassard of East Granby, his daughter Karen Catania and her husband Vincent Catania of Wolcott, his 5 grandchildren who he loved dearly, Brittany Catania, Christopher Catania, Daniel Catania, Kyle Brassard and Laura Brassard. His sisters, Denise LeBlanc of New Hampshire, Madeleine Lessard of Florida, and his brother, Marcel Brassard of Quebec, Canada. He was predeceased by his wife Marilyn Brassard, his brother Jean Brassard and his sisters Monique Boutin and Pauline Brassard. The family would like to thank the staff from VITAS hospice care for their care and treatment of Paul as well as Salome C. Benete of MSC Home Care. The family would especially like to thank Sandra Soto who cared for Paul and Marilyn over the years and become a second family member to them. A Mass of Christian burial will be in his honor on Sat., Sept. 14 at 10:00 am at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 8 Robinson Ave., Danbury. Burial will follow at St. Peter's Cemetery, Lake Avenue, Danbury. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for memorial contributions to be made in Paul Brassard's name to the VA New England Health Care Network at pay.gov. For online condolences or directors, please visit: www.pietrasfuneralhome.com
