Paul M. Carolla
Paul M. Carolla, 81, of Southbury, passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Danbury Hospital from complications related to cancer. In palliative care for a short time, Paul died peacefully in his sleep. Paul was born in Bronx, NY on July 5, 1938 to Ethel (Satmary) and Paul Carolla. After high school, he joined the military and served in the 11th Airborne Division in Germany as a heavy equipment specialist during the Korean War. Upon his return home, he worked at Bridgeport Machines for 40 years, rising up the ranks from a machinist to retire as Plant Superintendent. Paul enjoyed many hobbies throughout his lifetime, most notably flying his model airplanes, silhouette target shooting and later became an avid archer. He was a member of the Balsa Bugs Radio Control Club and Algonquin Archers of Woodbury. For many years, Paul enjoyed vegetable gardening in the community gardens at Heritage Village and would continue to amaze family and friends with his prolific crops, especially his giant harvest of fresh garlic. During the holiday season you could often find him with a red kettle ringing a bell for the Salvation Army. He was generous and kind-hearted and always willing to lend a hand. When he was raising his family in Newtown, he was an active member of the Dodgingtown Volunteer Fire Department for several years. Paul is survived by his wife of 56 years, Patricia (Biroscak) Carolla, as well as his three children: daughter Diane and her longtime devoted friend Scott Dietz of Sandwich, MA; son Michael and wife Megan of Dover, MA; son Christopher and wife Cheryl of Leverett, MA; as well as his four beautiful granddaughters whom he loved very much: Caroline, Julianne, Charlotte, and Lucy. Paul also held a special place in his heart for his beloved step-father: Dominic D'Amato; as well as his younger brother: Michael Carolla of Swansea, MA. A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Sacred Heart Church, 910 Main Street South in Southbury. The family will receive visitors wishing to pay their respects from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. on Monday, September 9, 2019 in the daily chapel at Sacred Heart Church. For directions, or to leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.CarpinoCares.com.
Published in News Times on Sept. 7, 2019