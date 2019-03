Paul D. Caravetta

Paul Dominick Caravetta, 77, of Bethel, CT and Fort Myers, FL passed away on Feb. 28, 2019 surrounded by his loving family after a courageous three year battle with pancreatic cancer.

Paul was born on Jan. 26, 1942 to Joseph and Helen Butrico Caravetta in the Bronx, NY. In the summer of 1958, Paul met the love of his life, Marilyn Niesz, in the halls of Roosevelt High School.

They married in 1960 and Paul enlisted in the United States Navy. Paul's ship was involved in the Cuban conflicts and was in the squadron that picked up the first astronaut Alan Shepherd. He also spent nine months cruising the Mediterranean Sea.

After an honorable discharge, he then moved to Mount Vernon, NY to take a job as a UPS driver. On one of his routes, he discovered the quaint town of Bethel, CT and knew he wanted to raise his family there. To give his family the life that he thought they deserved he worked at Mid-Hudson Sanitation for almost three decades.

After his retirement, Paul found enjoyment in spending time with his wife as a Real Estate Agent. When he realized Real Estate was more so for Marilyn, he found himself trying to relax in retirement.

Never one to let the grass grow under his feet, he answered an ad in the paper to drive a school bus, which ended up being one of the rewarding and enjoyable chapters of his life. He loved the children from the bus like they were his own, even being known to invite bus families over for Sunday dinner. If you were lucky enough to attend Sunday dinner, he was happiest around his family.

Paul was a long time member of Redding and Ridgewood Country Clubs, where he enjoyed spending time golfing and socializing with his friends.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Marilyn; daughter Deborah Burke and husband, Thomas Burke of Bethel; son Robert Caravetta and wife, Marianna, of NYC; and daughter Michelle Woodward and husband, David, of Danbury. He was most proud of his loving grandchildren: Taylor Nelson (Ryan), Thomas, Michael (Casey), Emily, and Abigail. His legacy also lives on with his two great grandchildren, Sage and Killian who truly brought the sparkle to his eye as he battled his illness.

Family and his Italian heritage were Paul's greatest loves and he will be terribly missed by all. He was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Helen Caravetta, and his brother, Joseph.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 5, 2018 at St. Mary Church, Bethel, CT. Interment will be at the convenience of the family.

Friends will be received from 2 p.m.- 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.- 8 p.m. on Monday, March 4, 2018 at the Green Funeral Home, 57 Main St., Danbury, CT.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Help Our Military Heroes (HOMH), c/o Hollander, 15 Pheasant Lane, Easton, CT 06612 or to a which funds Pancreatic Cancer Research. Published in News Times on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary