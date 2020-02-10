|
Paul Fako, Jr.
Paul Fako, Jr., of Southbury, beloved husband of Ruth Hughes Fako, died at Danbury Hospital on Friday, February 7th. He was born in Danbury on September 22, 1928, son of the late Paul, Sr. and Susie (Holic) Fako. A graduate of Danbury High School Class of 1946, Paul was a member of the first state championship golf team and was recently inducted into the school's Hall of Fame. Paul received his Master's Degree in Physical Education from Springfield College.
A man of service, Paul was a Veteran of the United States Army, serving during the Korean War. Paul also served those in his community, teaching science and math at Ridgefield High School for 35 years. More recently, he served as the president of the Heritage Village Association and a member and vice commander of the American Legion Post 204.
Many will remember Paul for his love of golf. Paul truly enjoyed sharing this passion with others and served as a PGA Golf Professional at Candlewood Lake Club for many years.
In addition to his wife, Ruth, he will be sadly missed by his five grandchildren, Anita, Theresa, William, Karl and Heather; and two great grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his first wife, Florence A. (Hunger) Fako; and his stepson, William Wiedergogt.
Funeral Services will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Danbury, where Paul was a lifelong member, on Saturday, February 15th at 10:00am. Burial will follow in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the Cornell Memorial Home, 247 White Street, Danbury, on Friday afternoon between the hours of 3 – 5pm.
Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to the St. Paul Church Fako Memorial Fund.
To leave a condolence for the family please visit www.CornellMemorial.com
Published in News Times on Feb. 11, 2020