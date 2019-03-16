|
|
Paul J. Haley
Paul J. Haley, 91, of Ridgefield, passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019. He was the loving husband of Mrs. Veronica (Toomey) Haley. Friends will be received on Monday, March 18, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Kane Funeral Home, 25 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 1:15 p.m. at St. Mary Church, 55 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield. Interment will take place in St. Mary Cemetery, Ridgefield.
Published in News Times on Mar. 16, 2019