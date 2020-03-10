|
Paul Franklin Kleppin
Paul Franklin Kleppin, "Pop", age 83, of New Milford, CT, died peacefully at home with his family, on Sunday, March 1, 2020. Paul was born on January 16, 1937 in Yakima Washington to the late Wilma and Dale Kleppin.
Paul leaves behind his loving wife of 55 years, Louise Kleppin, his daughter Pamela Ash and her husband Larry, his son Steven Kleppin and his wife Alicia as well as grandchildren Dillon Ash, McKenzie Kleppin and Morgen Kleppin. Paul is also survived by his brothers Ardell Kleppin and Terry Kleppin and his wife Janice, and sisters Carol Kleppin and Glenna Kleppin. Paul was blessed with cousins, nieces and nephews across the country.
Paul grew up in a small town in rural, eastern Washington state, where his parents owned and operated apple orchards. Paul was a gifted athlete and made the University of Washington baseball team. After a quick minor league baseball stint, he served his country in the United States Coast Guard where he traveled the Pacific, being stationed in such places as Japan and Guam. While stationed in New York, he met his future wife, Louise Reichert, and they settled in Connecticut.
While working and raising a family, he went back to school and was awarded a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of New Haven. In his professional career, he was a founding partner in Audio Analyst, which made high quality speakers. He later worked in purchasing at several manufacturing companies in Fairfield County.
Paul was an avid sports fan, rooting for the UCONN Huskies men's and women's basketball teams. Paul and Louise loved to take trips to scenic and relaxing places like Vermont and Maine, stopping at antique shops along the way and finding a nice place for a meal. Paul attended Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Brookfield and was a former member of the Candlewood Amateur Radio Association. Paul had communicated with every country in the world and sometimes out of this world, talking to an astronaut while in outer space. He could be heard by his family on summer evenings chatting with contacts in foreign lands.
His greatest pleasure was his family. Paul and Louise rarely missed a grandchild's event, following them around the state to watch soccer, baseball, a school concert or an awards ceremony.
The family would like to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers and to especially thank Dr. Thomas Botta, MD from Nuvance Health and the New Milford VNA and Hospice for their exceptional care and compassion.
A spring memorial service is being planned. You may contact his son Steven at [email protected] for more information regarding the service.
Published in News Times from Mar. 11 to Mar. 20, 2020