Fr. Paul Merry
Father Paul F. Merry
Father Paul Francis Merry, 73, a priest of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Bridgeport, Chaplin of the St. John Paul II Center for Healthcare of Danbury and an In Residence priest at St. Peter Church, Danbury, died on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Father Merry was born in Stamford, CT, on December 20, 1946, a son of the late Frank H. and Mary Elizabeth (Tierney) Merry. He attended St. Mary Parochial School and St. Basil Preparatory School both of Stamford. Fr. Merry continued his studies for the priesthood at St. Thomas Seminary of Bloomfield, CT, St. John Seminary of Brighton, MA and the Pontifical North American College, Gregorian and Angelicum Universities, Rome, Italy. Father Merry was ordained to the priesthood on December 17, 1971. Serving in the Roman Catholic Diocese of Bridgeport, Fr. Merry served in various capacities. From 1972 to 1976, Fr. Merry served as a Parochial Vicar at St. James Church of Stratford, 1976-1981, Chaplin at Sacred Heart University. In 1981, Fr. Merry attended the Maryknoll School of Languages in Bolivia, Peru, and from 1982 to 1985 as a Parochial Vicar at St. John Maria Vianney Parish of Lima, Peru.Fr. Merry returned to the United States in 1985 and served at St. Mary Church, Bridgeport until 1989 when he was named Pastor of Blessed Sacrament Church also of Bridgeport. In 2007, Fr. Merry was named Chaplin of the Saint John Paul II Center for Healthcare, Danbury, and an In Residence priest at St. Peter Church of Danbury until the present. He enjoyed reading, movies, travel and was an avid NY Yankee and NY Giant fan. Fr. Merry is survived by two brothers, Richard F. Merry and his wife Lucille of Poughkeepsie, NY, and Brian F. Merry of Monroe, CT, several first cousins, their families, and many friends. In addition to his parents, Fr. Merry was predeceased by sisters, Maureen Januski and her husband Michael, Barbara Merry, and sister-in-law Margaret Merry. Friends will be received at St. Peter Church, 121 Main St., Danbury on Monday, July 20, 2020, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. CDC Guidelines will be followed. All are asked to wear a face-covering and observe hand sanitizing and follow the directions of the ushers. Please bring your own personal pen to sign the guestbook. A Concelebrated Mass of Christian Burial will be held privately. Interment will be private and take place in St. Mary Cemetery, Greenwich. Contributions in Fr. Merry's memory may be made to the Priest Retirement Fund, 238 Jewett Avenue, Bridgeport, CT 06606, St. Peter Church, 104 Main St., Danbury 06810, or to St. John Paul II Center for Healthcare, 33 Lincoln Ave., Danbury 06810 att: Sister Frances.



Published in Danbury News Times & Connecticut Post on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
St. Peter Church
Memories & Condolences
20 entries
July 17, 2020
Rest in Peace, Father Merry!
Penni Knablein
July 17, 2020
Father Merry was such a wonderful Priest and human being! May he enjoy eternal peace and happiness!
Anne Bottillo
Acquaintance
July 17, 2020
Father Paul and I attended St. Marys from K thru 8th grade and then St Basil Prep for 4 more years. If there was a model for a loving, caring and devoted priest...it was Paul. We all have an ally in heaven. God bless old friend.
Ken Griffin
Classmate
July 17, 2020
Words cannot express how much Fr. Merry will be missed. His gentle, kind presence remains. Many blessings to him as he lives with our Lord.
Fran Ryan
Friend
July 17, 2020
Father, I heard you say Mass at St. Heart back in 1978. I was so taken by your eloquence delivering Mass and your sermons, I asked you to perform my marriage ceremony. You were and are an inspiration to me. It was because of you that this lost sheep found her way back to Jesus fold. Thank you for inspiring me and Im sure many, many others. I know there is a very special place in Gods kingdom for you. May you rest in Gods love. With much fondness,
Lisa Zamfino
Acquaintance
July 17, 2020
In his early days, we Brothers of Sigma Psi Delta Fraternity had Fr. Paul served as our spiritual advisor during his time at Sacred Heart University. He had a great sense of humor and went along willingly as we played tricks on our pledges. But he never lost his reason for being who he was. It was a pleasure to know him during that time.
Gary Pintek,
Friend
July 17, 2020
Fr. Paul you will be deeply missed. You were an amazing priest and touched so many people. Your smile, laugh, joy of life and humble spirit defined your vocation. We love you and thank you. May you rest in Gods peace. Decolores!
Sandy Vas
Friend
July 17, 2020
Rest in Peace, Father Paul. Your non-tiring pursuit of your ministry have earned you the Lord's ultimate reward.
Terry Mooney, Christ the King 1966
Acquaintance
July 17, 2020
Rich and Family,
Sorry to hear about your brother. My thoughts and prayers are with you during this most difficult time.
Bob Braccia
Friend
July 17, 2020
So very sorry Family and Friends. Heartache finding Father Paul Merry has passed away. My first thought, what an incredible selfless, sacrificing wonderful Holy Priest. I alone could of written five pages regarding the service and suffering I witnessed the few years I was blessed knowing him. His great love for Jesus and Our Blessed Mother showed in his priestly duties tending the flock. Father was sickly and suffered much most of the time, yet that smile never faded. We will all miss him. Trust Jesus, Father Paul Merry is continuing praying, interceding for those in this world. Eternal rest and Thy perpetual light shine on and through this chosen Soul, oh Lord. Amen
Mary Kriz
Friend
July 16, 2020
Father Merry,
You were a dear friend to my parents, especially my father, and our family. Your presence in our home over many years always brought joy. When my parents passed you were there to send them home safely and with love. Thank you for your service to others and all the positive contributions you made in your life time. Your passing is a great loss here on Earth. With much affection.
Eileen Loffredo
Friend
July 16, 2020
Father Merry was the most kindest priest I knew. I would look forward to talking to him when I went to confession. It was a one-on-one conversation with God. I also had a wonderful calming feeling when I left from talking to him. He was raised in Stamford by wonderful parents. His brother, Richard, went to school with my brother at St Marys. We would reminisce the old days in Stamford. I told him he was always in my prayers. I know God received him with open arms and he is watching over us. He will be dearly missed. I was blessed to know him.
Deborah Coleman
Neighbor
July 16, 2020
I am saddened to hear that Father Paul Merry has passed on - gone to be with the Lord. He was the smiling, encouraging, young priest at St. James from 1972 to 1976. He SANG the Lords Prayer at mass. He was also a good listener and a regular guy who played basketball at the hoops outside. He spoke with you at your level. He was always sincere as he did Gods work. He walked what he talked. Well see him on the other side.
Charlie in Japan
Friend
July 16, 2020
FATHER PAUL WAS A BLESSING TO EVERYONE WHO CAME IN CONTACT WITH HIM. HE WILL BE GREATLY MISSED BY ALL THE LIVES HE TOUCHED IN HIS MINISTRY. THANK YOU FOR YOUR KINDNESS AND WONDERFUL SPIRIT.
HELEN SEFERI, RN
Friend
July 16, 2020
Father Paul, thank you for being there for me and always putting on the chapel alarm when you left. I enjoyed working with you immensely.
FRAN COMO
Coworker
July 16, 2020
Fr. Paul was my classmate all through St. Mary's School (Stamford) His dad and mine were friends.
May Paul rest in the arms.of oir loving God.
May Paul's family find peace and consolation atthistime of loss.
Sister Patricia Dowler, PBVM
Sisyer Patricia Dowler, PBVM
Classmate
July 16, 2020
Father Merry blessed me before my heart checkup, went out of his way, he was dedicated, kind, mentor to many & an excellent priest!
William McNamara
Friend
July 16, 2020
He has been a truly faithful servant of Our Lord and such as he show forth the Glory of God. May the singing priest rest in peace.
Fr. Richard Murphy
Friend
July 16, 2020
Father Paul Merry was a gentle person whose spirit will live on long after his passing. He always brought joy and gladness to those who knew him. He was a true priest who mirrored Jesus as he ministered to the sick and suffering. Fr. Paul must now be bringing his "merry" and Joyful spirit to all the angels in heaven. It was my privilege to have known him.
Sister Mary Bernard Wiecezak, C.S.F.N.
Friend
July 16, 2020
Father Paul was one of the kindest, most gentle, sincere men zi had had the honor of knowing. He blessed the lives of both staff and residents at St. John Paul Nursing Ctr for so many years. His spirit of kindness and love will be missed, but not in vain. Throw down that cane and dance, Father Paul! X0
Linda Mccue
Coworker
