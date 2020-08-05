Paul Meyer
Dec. 7, 1990 - Aug. 3, 2020 Paul Meyer, age 29, died this week -- August 3rd, 2020. Paul continues to be loved by his parents Tom and Christy, his four siblings, Michelle, Matt, TJ and Rebecca and his girlfriend Courtney McSweeney. Although tragic and untimely, we are still hoping to celebrate his life with the people that loved him. Funeral and wake services are being arranged through Munson-Lovetere Funeral Home in Southbury. Details of services, pictures and our story of Paul can be found at their website www.munsonloveterefuneralhome.com