Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Young
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul R. Young

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul R. Young Obituary
Paul R. Young
May 25, 1934 – November 28, 2019
Paul Richard Young, of Bethel, CT, passed away peacefully on November 28 after a short illness. Born in Norwalk, CT, to Phillip T. and Elizabeth Longstaff Young, he was an avid outdoorsman, a certified tree surgeon, a landscape architect, and a partner in Young's Nurseries in Wilton, CT.
Paul is survived by his daughter Stephanie Young of Nantucket, MA, as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and sisters-in-law. He was predeceased by his brothers, Henry and David Young, and another daughter, Leslie Young.
He will be missed by so many dear friends in Bethel, Wilton and Bethel United Methodist Church, where he was an active member for the last 20+ years, as well as his Setback card group at the Bethel Senior Center.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bethel United Methodist Church, 141 Greenwood Avenue, Bethel, CT 06801, or to a .
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 14, at Bethel United Methodist Church.
Published in News Times on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -