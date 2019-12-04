|
|
Paul R. Young
May 25, 1934 – November 28, 2019
Paul Richard Young, of Bethel, CT, passed away peacefully on November 28 after a short illness. Born in Norwalk, CT, to Phillip T. and Elizabeth Longstaff Young, he was an avid outdoorsman, a certified tree surgeon, a landscape architect, and a partner in Young's Nurseries in Wilton, CT.
Paul is survived by his daughter Stephanie Young of Nantucket, MA, as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and sisters-in-law. He was predeceased by his brothers, Henry and David Young, and another daughter, Leslie Young.
He will be missed by so many dear friends in Bethel, Wilton and Bethel United Methodist Church, where he was an active member for the last 20+ years, as well as his Setback card group at the Bethel Senior Center.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bethel United Methodist Church, 141 Greenwood Avenue, Bethel, CT 06801, or to a .
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 14, at Bethel United Methodist Church.
Published in News Times on Dec. 5, 2019