Paul Shaker Jr.
1964 - 2020
Paul Anthony Shaker, Jr.
Paul Anthony Shaker, Jr., 55 of New Britain, CT. died Monday, Sept. 21, 2020 at the Hospital of Central CT with his wife, Barbara by his side. Paul was born November 27, 1964 in New Britain and was the son of Paul A. Shaker, Sr. and the late Kathleen M. McNamara. Paul graduated from New Britain High School, Class of 1983 and the N. E. Institute of Mortuary Science at Mount Ida College, Boston and Newton, Mass. He opened the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home with his father in November 1993. His family owned and operated funeral home has been successful over the past 27 years.
Everyone is invited to go directly to the church to attend funeral rites/Mass of Christian Burial for Paul, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Jerome Church-St. Katharine Drexel Parish, 1010 Slater Rd, New Britain, CT. Final resting place will be in Fairview Cemetery, 120 Smalley St, New Britain, CT.
Relatives and friends may call at the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, 764 Farmington Avenue, New Britain, CT., Sunday from 2-6 p.m. The Elks Lodge #957 will hold a ritual at 5 pm. To extend condolences to the Shaker Family or to share a memory of Paul, please visit SHAKERFUNERALHOME.COM

Published in Danbury News Times on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Calling hours
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, L.L.C.
SEP
27
Service
05:00 PM
Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, L.L.C.
SEP
28
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Jerome Church-St. Katharine Drexel Parish
Funeral services provided by
Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, L.L.C.
764 Farmington Avenue
New Britain, CT 06053
(860) 229-9006
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
September 24, 2020
So sorry to read of Paul's passing. Paul was a dedicated, passionate gentleman, who will be dearly missed. Rest in peace, Paul. God bless.
Sebastian R. Papa
Acquaintance
September 24, 2020
I've know Paul since high school. He took such great care of my sister and I during our mother and fathers services and he was always a kind compassionate man and a true gentleman. Godspeed Paul, you will be truly missed.
Lisa Reardon
Acquaintance
