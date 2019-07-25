Dr. Paul V. DiGrazia, MD

Dr. Paul V. DiGrazia, MD, of Brookfield, husband of the late Barbara (Stone) DiGrazia, died peacefully at his home on Sunday, July 21st. He was born in Garfield, New Jersey, son of the late Vincent and Sophie (DeCondo) DiGrazia.

Dr. DiGrazia was a graduate of the University of Maryland and received his medical degree and PhD from University Lausanne, Switzerland. He was Board Certified in Obstetrics and Gynecology. He was the founder of Candlewood Ob/Gyn, which included private practices in Brookfield and several offices in Fairfield County. Dr. DiGrazia was a well-respected physician and surgeon who brought more than 6,000 lives into this world and aided countless patients with their reproductive health and genetic counseling. He was affiliated with several hospitals regionally including Danbury Hospital and Waterbury Hospital.

In 1978, Dr. DiGrazia realized a lifelong dream of establishing a vineyard planting 40 acres of fine wine grapes. By 1984 those grapes produced award winning wines; the vines continue to produce to this day. He prided himself on crafting a wide variety of wines, from fine white and red varietals to several without sulfites. He ventured into creating a line of health benefiting wines with anti-oxidants, of which he wrote about in periodicals as well as speaking to a variety of audiences across the country.

Dr DiGrazia was known as a Physician, Surgeon, Vintner, Innovator, Scientist… These titles all describe his life occupations but beneath it all was much more. He was a forward-thinking intellectual, with great focus, strength and will. He loved nature, travel, great music, culture, good food and wine. As a multifaceted man he made the most of every opportunity given. A true "American story", from the extreme poverty of the depression to a distinguished and well-respected physician; then later as master vintner and owner of DiGrazia Vineyards. He believed in, "making your own life and working for yourself". He often would advise us all to "do what you love", for his work was truly his life.

He will be terribly missed by his children Christina Nilsson (DiGrazia), Michael DiGrazia, Paul DiGrazia, Jr, and stepson Mark Langford; his grandchildren, Karl and Erik DiGrazia, Katrina Nilsson Gorman.

He is also survived by his partner, Judith Wheeler; and his brother Anthony DiGrazia and his wife, Carol; and nieces Rose Marie DiGrazia-Sczurek and Kelly DiGrazia. He was predeceased by his stepson, Glen Langford.

Visitation will be held at the Brookfield Funeral Home, 786 Federal Road, Brookfield, on Tuesday, July 30th between the hours of 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Funeral Services and interment will be held privately.

Memorial Contributions in his memory may be made to the American Red Cross Western CT Chapter. To leave a condolence of the family, please visit www.BrookfieldFuneralHome.com Published in News Times on July 28, 2019