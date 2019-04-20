Paula A. Murphy

Paula A. Murphy, 68 passed away suddenly on January 10, 2019 at her home in Timonium, Maryland. Paula was born in Danbury, CT to the late Joseph F. and Eva E. (Montesi) Murphy. She was a 1968 graduate of Immaculate High School and earned a Bachelors' Degree in English at Western Connecticut State University in 1976.

Paula worked in management for Follett Corporation, Sweetheart Cup and Visa Corporation before retiring in 2014. She loved traveling the world, both for work and pleasure, playing golf and the Baltimore Orioles and the annual Sisters' weekend.

To cherish her memory, Paula leaves behind her companion, Joan Harris, brothers John Murphy (Monica) of Coon Rapids, MN, Timothy Murphy of Falls Church, VA, Daniel Murphy (Jessica) of Huntersville, NC, sisters Maureen Kohler (David) of Gloversville, NY and Mary Sholomicky (Kenneth) of Stratford, CT and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by elder brother, Michael Murphy (Linda) of Florida.

The family will have calling hours Friday, April 26, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Green Funeral Home, 57 Main Street, Danbury, with a graveside service to be held immediately following at St. Peter's Cemetery, Lake Avenue Ext., Danbury, CT.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the or a .