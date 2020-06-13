Pauline Blum

Pauline (Delohery) Blum
Polly, 70, of Mechanicsburg, PA, and formerly of Danbury, died Friday, June 5, 2020. Polly's survivors include her husband, Ed; and her sons, Geoffrey and Matthew.
Join Polly's family for her gathering of family and friends at 11:30 a.m. and service at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, via video chat or telephone, or in person at First United Methodist Church in Mechanicsburg. After the service, all are invited to gather for food and fellowship via video chat or telephone, or in person at Buhrig's Gathering Place in Mechanicsburg at 1:45 p.m.
Care is entrusted to Buhrig Funeral Home & Crematory in Mechanicsburg, (717) 766-3421.
Published in Danbury News Times on Jun. 13, 2020.