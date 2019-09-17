|
Peter B. Mancino
Peter B. Mancino, husband of Eve Perkins Mancino, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019 in the company of his family and friends after a long illness. He lived in Bridgewater, CT.
He was born in Brooklyn, NY on February 1, 1943 to Jeanette and Benjamin Mancino. After receiving his bachelor's degree from St. John's University in 1964, he earned a JD from St. John's Law School in 1967.
He served in the U. S. Army stationed in Vietnam and achieved the rank of First Lieutenant while working in the JAG office.
Pete was admitted to practice before the New York and Connecticut Bars as well as the Eastern and Southern District Court and the U. S. Court of Appeals.
He went to work at Union Carbide in 1975 and was then appointed Vice President and General Counsel for UCAR Carbon in 1989. He retired in 2000.
Pete was a talented artist and his home is decorated with many of his paintings. He was a "Renaissance man" with many varied interests and hobbies, which he frequently shared with his family.
Pete is survived by his wife, Eve Mancino. His brother: Joseph Mancino. His sister: Mary Dabrowski. His children: Peter, Jr., Lisa, and Catherine. His four granddaughters. Many nieces and nephews also survive. He will be missed by his extended family and his close friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019 at St. Joseph Church, Brookfield. Burial will follow in Bridgewater Cemetery, Bridgewater, CT.
Friend will be received from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019 at St. Joseph Church, Brookfield, CT.
Contributions in Pete's memory may be made to CT AMVETS, Veterans Memorial Building, 1 Atwater Ave., Derby, CT 06418 (amvetsct.org) and/or to the Animal Welfare Society, 8 Dodd Rd., New Milford, CT 06776 (aws-shelter.org).
For further information or to express your condolences online, go to www.thegreenfuneralhome.com
Published in News Times on Sept. 19, 2019