Peter D. Ward
Peter D. Ward, 53, of Danbury, CT passed away Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. He was the son of Charlotte (Lato) Ward of Danbury. Brother of Donna Doran of Danbury and Robert J. Ward, Jr. of Newtown.
A Graveside Service will be conducted at 11am on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 at Riverside Cemetery, Norwalk.
Friends will be received from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 at Green Funeral Home, 57 Main St., Danbury.
For a complete obituary and to express your condolences online, go to www.thegreenfuneralhome.com
Published in News Times on Oct. 28, 2019