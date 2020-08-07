Peter Joseph Drbisi Jr.
Peter Joseph Darbisi Jr., aged 74, of Newtown, passed peacefully at Danbury Hospital, while surrounded by family on Thursday, August 6, 2020. Pete was raised in Bridgeport, CT and was predeceased by his parents, Grace Darbisi and Peter Darbisi Sr. For 11 years, Peter and his wife, Patricia owned Union Square Coffee Shoppe in Southbury. He was an auto enthusiast and had a long career as a general manager in car sales. When Peter was not working, he liked to spend his free time outdoors and surrounded by his loving family.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 55 years, Patricia Darbisi of Newtown, CT, three daughters; Lisa LeBlanc and fiancé, Mark Harry, of Milford, Donna and Jack DaMota of Monroe, and Denise and William (Bill) D'Amore of Trumbull, a sister, Patricia Martino and her husband, Frank of Bridgeport, a brother, Ronald (Ron) Darbisi and his wife, Lucy, of Shelton, as well as several nieces and nephews. His legacy will also be carried on by his nine grandchildren; Bret, Jack, Bianca, Billy, Julia, Brittany, Joey, Vinny, and Matthew. Peter loved dogs, especially his two dachshunds, Benji and Lola.
Friends are invited to attend a walk-through visitation on Sunday, August 9, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the Parente-Lauro Funeral Home, 559 Washington Ave., Bridgeport. Visitors are asked to wear a mask and social distance as they pay their respects. All other services will be private at the convenience of the family. To sign an online guest book or to send private condolences, please visit www.parentelauro.com