Peter J. Farrell
"Loving father, grandfather & brother"
Peter Joseph Farrell, 74, of Naugatuck and formerly of Danbury, passed away peacefully on September 22, 2019 at Yale-New Haven Hospital surrounded by his loving family.
Peter was born in New York, NY on October 31, 1944, son of the late Walter S. and Gertrude (Keckeissen) Farrell. He earned a Bachelor's Degree from Iona College and a Master's Degree from the University of Utah. Peter proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War, stationed in England. He worked for GE Capital and also worked as the Director of Management Information Systems for ABB in Stamford, CT. Most recently, he was the owner and operator of Archives Mountain in Danbury before his retirement. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Ojeda Council #33 in Naugatuck.
Peter leaves behind to cherish his memory his two daughters, Michelle L. Heron and her fiancé, Dominic Ciaccia of CT. And Deborah M. Nelson of VA. He also leaves his two sons, David J. Farrell and his wife, Jennifer of CA and Jonathan P. Farrell of CT. Peter has five beautiful grandchildren, of whom he cherished and adored ~ Michael Heron (23), Avery Nelson (15), Justice (7), Righteous (6) and Caleb (2) Farrell. He also leaves his brother Michael Farrell and his wife, Elaine of NY and his sister, Mary Kate Hacker and her husband Frank of NY and his former wife, Arleen (Franzese) Farrell of CT.
Peter's memory will be cherished by all who had the honor to be a part of his life. He was well loved and will deeply missed.
Arrangements: A Mass of Christian Burial with his cremains present will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11: 00 a.m. at St. Vincent Ferrer Church, 1006 New Haven Ave., Naugatuck, CT. Everyone is kindly asked to meet directly at the church. Calling hours will be held on Friday evening from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Chase Parkway Memorial/The Albini Family Funeral Home, 430 Chase Parkway, Waterbury, CT.
Memorial contributions may be made to: , 5 Brookside Drive, Wallingford, CT 06492.
For more info or to send e-condolences, visit: www.chaseparkwaymemorial.com
Published in News Times on Sept. 25, 2019