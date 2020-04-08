|
Peter H. Fleiss
Peter Fleiss of New Fairfield, CT passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020. He was 76. Peter was a beloved husband to Rosemary (Rari) Clair Fleiss, devoted father to Christine Fleiss and cherished and admired grandfather to Michael Fleiss.
Peter loved life – a skier, sailor, golfer, and entrepreneur. Peter was a positive force in so many lives. He appreciated the special qualities in each person he met. Peter's professional life culminated in his role as Executive Director at Corporate Angel Network (CAN) where for 13+ years, he happily committed himself to ensuring CAN's ability to serve cancer patients for years to come.
Peter is survived by four siblings, Richard Fleiss of Lexington, MA, Diana Mandell, Bellevue, WA, Joan Kaplan, Peabody, MA and Mollie Dishal Alta Loma, CA. He will be missed terribly. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to CAN, a nonprofit organization, that flies cancer patients to treatment (free) on corporate jets. CAN, One Loop Rd., White Plains, NY 10604 www.corpangelnetwork.org
Published in News Times on Apr. 9, 2020