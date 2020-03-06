Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Green
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Green

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peter Green Obituary
Peter L. Green
Peter Louis Green, 81 of Maine (formally a lifelong resident of Ridgefield), died Friday, February 7, 2020 at his home suddenly in Maine. He was born on October 8, 1938 in Mt. Kisco, New York.
He was a Photographer in the Navy. He worked for Perkin Elmer as the Chief Photographer and worked on the Hexagon, Hubble Telescope and many government projects.
He was a Volunteer Fireman, Paramedic and a Master Carpenter in Ridgefield. He continued carpentry in Maine when he and his wife moved there in the early 90's.
He loved visits with his children and granddaughters. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and golfing with his buddies.
He is survived by his wife Carol Green of Maine, two sons, Peter Green of Danbury and Carl Green of New Milford, daughter and son-in-law, Carrie and Richard Arnold of New Milford; two granddaughters, Kayla and Alissa Arnold of New Milford, Sister and brother-in law, Mary and Greg Kozlowski of Washington State and several nieces and nephews.
A Service in his honor will be held on April 18th at 11 a.m. at The First Congregational Church in Ridgefield with a reception following for family and friends.
Published in News Times on Mar. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -