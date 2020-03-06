|
|
Peter L. Green
Peter Louis Green, 81 of Maine (formally a lifelong resident of Ridgefield), died Friday, February 7, 2020 at his home suddenly in Maine. He was born on October 8, 1938 in Mt. Kisco, New York.
He was a Photographer in the Navy. He worked for Perkin Elmer as the Chief Photographer and worked on the Hexagon, Hubble Telescope and many government projects.
He was a Volunteer Fireman, Paramedic and a Master Carpenter in Ridgefield. He continued carpentry in Maine when he and his wife moved there in the early 90's.
He loved visits with his children and granddaughters. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and golfing with his buddies.
He is survived by his wife Carol Green of Maine, two sons, Peter Green of Danbury and Carl Green of New Milford, daughter and son-in-law, Carrie and Richard Arnold of New Milford; two granddaughters, Kayla and Alissa Arnold of New Milford, Sister and brother-in law, Mary and Greg Kozlowski of Washington State and several nieces and nephews.
A Service in his honor will be held on April 18th at 11 a.m. at The First Congregational Church in Ridgefield with a reception following for family and friends.
Published in News Times on Mar. 7, 2020