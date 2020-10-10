Peter Grusczak
Peter Grusczak, 87, of Monroe, Connecticut, died peacefully at his home on Thursday, October 8, 2020. Peter was born on February 28, 1933, in Manhattan, New York, to Julius and Mary (Mazur) Grusczak. Peter received his primary and secondary education in The Bronx where his family settled after his birth. After high school, Peter enlisted in the Marines and served as a Corporal with the 1st Marine Division in Seoul during the Korean War. After serving his country, Peter obtained a degree in Drafting at the former Mondell Institute on the GI Bill. Peter would go on to become a Technical Illustrator, mastering the skill of rendering three dimensional illustrations of systems for customers which he could produce after studying the two-dimensional blueprints for those systems produced by his colleagues. Peter's career spanned from AMF (American Machine and Foundry), Inc. at their former location in Greenwich, Connecticut to the Perkin-Elmer Corporation, formerly of Wilton, Connecticut, later moving to their facility in Danbury, Connecticut which later became part of Hughes Aircraft and Raytheon during his employment there. During his career, Peter supported several projects which enabled the United States to prevail during the Cold War. In addition, he worked on the Hubble Space Telescope program and SIRTF, which was the precursor to what was to eventually become the Spitzer Space Telescope. Peter maintained a very active personal life. In his early adult years, he was a baseball pitcher for the Bronx Capitals, one of several teams that competed in a league within the boroughs of New York City. Peter also enjoyed weightlifting, skiing, swimming, golfing, hunting, fishing and photography. He continually worked on improvement projects around his home well into retirement and mastered the skills of woodworking and masonry, while maintaining an active workshop in the basement of his home. When taking a break from those activities, he enjoyed building wooden aircraft models, spending time with his family and watching New York Yankees baseball and New York Giants football. Peter was predeceased by his loving wife of 52 years, Jean (Keklak) Grusczak, who passed away on April 21, 2010. He was also predeceased by his sisters Ann Zidziunas, of Whiting, NJ and Julia Valladares, of Manahawkin, NJ. He is survived by his brother Joseph Grusczak, of Woodbury, CT, his son Anthony Grusczak, of Averill Park, New York, along with granddaughters Natalie Jean Grusczak and Madison Caroline Grusczak. He is also survived by his daughter Stefanie Grusczak, of Bethel, CT. Peter and his siblings were born to two immigrants from Europe who settled in New York City with little to their name who struggled through the depression era. Peter regularly expressed his appreciation for being able to work hard to overcome the hardships his parents faced and successfully achieve the American dream, establishing a successful career and eventually having a beautiful family and owning a home in the country. Peter always enjoyed traveling through the rolling hills and picturesque towns which dotted the landscape of Connecticut. Peter now joins the many close family members and friends that predeceased him. Friends may call on Wednesday, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., in the Redgate – Hennessy Funeral Home, Main Street and Gorham Place, Trumbull. Donations in his name can be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association of Lilburn, 912 Killian Hill Road, S.W., Lilburn, GA 30047. To send online condolences please visit www.redgatehennessy.com