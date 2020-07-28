Peter Kehoe

Peter R. Kehoe

Peter R. Kehoe, 85, husband of the late Chiako Kehoe, passed away unexpectedly on June 28, 2020 in Nolanville, Texas.

Mr. Kehoe was born in Ridgefield, CT to Yetta and John Kehoe and spent his youth in Bethel, CT, graduating Bethel High School in 1952. Bethel was always dear to Peter's heart and he was looking forward to visiting this summer.

He served in the Korean War and met his wife Chiako in Kyushu, Japan. They married in 1937 and lived in Honolulu, Hawaii for 30 years.

He worked and retired from the United States Postal Service. He was a loving father and husband.

He was predeceased by his parents Yetta and John Kehoe, sister Constance Sorce, and brother John. He is survived by his son Tommy and daughter-in-law Kay of Nolanville, Texas; a sister Donna Demo, of Westchester, Massachusetts; and a cousin Barbara Christos of Brookfield.



