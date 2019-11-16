|
|
Peter A. Lucas
Newtown – Peter A. Lucas, age 51, of Newtown, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, November 10, 2019 of a heart attack at Danbury Hospital.
Peter was born August 28, 1968 in Port Chester, New York, son of the late Howard and Maria (Humenik) Lucas.
Peter grew up in Danbury attending and graduating from Danbury schools. He furthered his education at Naugatuck Valley Community College becoming a certified Quality Control Inspector, the field in which he worked his entire career.
Peter had a love of the beach enjoying many years of summer vacations on Cape Cod. He also had a passion for cars spending much of his free time buying and refurbishing cars. Few knew of Peters incredible artistic talent, he gifted many of his beautiful drawings to those he loved. Peter was a devoted son caring for his parents for several years.
Peter was a member of St. Gregory the Great Catholic church in Danbury.
Peter is survived by his siblings: Starr Unwin and her husband David of Danbury, Wendy Michalek and her husband Bruce of Danbury, Howard Lucas of Dayton, OH, Joseph Lucas of New Milford and Paul Lucas and his wife Lisa of Danbury, his godmother: Debbie Montera of Danbury and several nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday November 21, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St Gregory the Great Church in Danbury. Family and friends are asked to please meet directly at the church. Private inurnment will be in Wooster Cemetery in Danbury at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours. The Cornell Memorial Home, 247 White Street, Danbury is in charge of arrangements.
To place online condolences or light a memorial candle, please visit www.cornellmemorial.com
Published in News Times on Nov. 17, 2019