Kane Funeral Home Inc
25 Catoonah St
Ridgefield, CT 06877
(203) 438-6597
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
First Congregational Church
103 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT
View Map
Philip Chapman Obituary
Philip A. Chapman
Philip A. Chapman, 94, of Danbury, formerly of Ridgefield, passed peacefully on Thursday, October 24, 2019. He was the loving husband of the late June Chapman.
Mr. Chapman was born in Elgin, IL on August 5, 1925; a son of the late Perce and Ruth (Anderson) Chapman. He moved from IL to Canada during his teenage years where he attended a technical school and joined the rowing and football teams. He later returned to Illinois and served in the Army Air Corps, where he trained as B-25 pilot. He went on to graduate from the University of Illinois, and later in life worked as a long-term employee of Shell Oil, Ciba Pharmaceuticals, and then H&R Block.
He was predeceased by his sons, Thomas and Steven Chapman, and son-in-law, Arthur Haviland. Phil is survived by his daughter, Ann Haviland; 5 grandchildren, Eric Chapman, Kathryn Mahony, Jonathan Chapman, Heather Haviland, and Paige Drufovka, as well as 8 great-grandchildren; Aubrey, Julie, Troy, Charlotte, Declan, Casey, Aiden, and Kayden.
Mr. Chapman was a longtime member of the First Congregational Church of Ridgefield. In his spare time, he enjoyed singing in the choir, playing golf, watching college sports (Go Gators!), and traveling with his beloved wife, June.
Funeral services will take place on Saturday, November 23 at 10:00 a.m. at the First Congregational Church, 103 Main Street, Ridgefield. Interment will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Ridgefield. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Educated Canines Assisting with Disabilities (ECAD), www.ecad1.org. Kane Funeral Home, Ridgefield is in care of funeral arrangements.
Published in News Times from Nov. 10 to Nov. 14, 2019
