Philip Clark Hewes

Philip Clark Hewes, 81, passed away peacefully at his home in Southbury, CT on Tuesday, February 19, 2019. He was the husband of Patricia (Kelly) Hewes.

Philip was born in Norwalk, CT, April 5, 1937, the only child of Ernest and Theresa (Clark) Hewes. He graduated from Staples High School in 1955. He proudly served in the United States Air Force from 1956 to 1960, becoming an airplane mechanic. Philip is a lifetime member of the Danbury Elks Lodge Number 120. He was Elk of the Year in 1974 and exalted ruler from 1976-1977. He had a few different jobs over the years, but working for Iapaluccio in Brookfield meant the most to him. Philip loved traveling every March to our favorite island of Aruba. We made many friends visiting the island every year. Philip was old school, always a gentleman. He always had a smile, hug, handshake for all. Most of all he loved spending time with his kids and grandchildren.

In addition to his wife Patricia, he leaves his son Glenn and his wife Diane Hewes of Danbury, CT; daughters Melanie and her husband Jaime Monserrat of Tampa, FL, Heather Maguire and Holly Slupatchuk, both of New Milford, CT, and Hillary Kelly Plauche of Vero Beach, FL. "Poppie" is remembered with love by his eight grandchildren, Tyler, Carly, Ashley, Madisun, Sydney, Patrick, Gaven, and Logan. Philip had a very special relationship with his cousin Bette and with his best friend of almost 50 years, Larry.

We are all so very thankful for the care Philip received from the dedicated staff at Bright Star, Western CT Health Care, River Glen, and finally Regional Hospice.

A funeral service will take place on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 12 Noon at the Lillis Funeral Home, 58 Bridge Street, New Milford, CT. Interment will follow at the Center Cemetery, New Milford, CT. Friends may call at the Lillis Funeral Home prior to the service from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 Noon.

In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made in memory of Philip Hewes to support Parkinson's Disease Research at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine. Please make checks payable to "Johns Hopkins University" and mail to "Fund for John's Hopkins Medicine, 550 N. Broadway, Suite 912, Baltimore, MD 21205." Published in News Times on Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary