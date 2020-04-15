|
|
Philip H. Hubbard Jr.
Philip H. Hubbard Jr., 89, of Nantucket, Massachusetts died April 13, 2020 after suffering a stroke. He died at Nantucket Cottage Hospital with his wife, Louise A. Hubbard, by his side. Phil was born in New York City on August 1, 1930 to Marcia (Stafford) and Philip Hubbard.
He is survived by his wife, Louise A. Hubbard of Nantucket, Massachusetts, two of his sons, Philip H. Hubbard, III and his wife Denise of Redding, CT and Steven D. Hubbard and his wife Karin of Bethel, CT.
Mr. Hubbard is also survived by 6 children from his blended family and 19 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by his first wife of 59 years, Fay S. Hubbard and his son Stuart C. Hubbard.
Mr. Hubbard graduated from Hobart and William Smith College in Geneva, New York. He began a career in sales at McGraw Hill Publishing and then at Reinhold Publishing Corporation. He worked his way up to become publisher of Air Transport World and Progressive Architecture magazines and eventually to president of Penton Reinhold Publishing. He earned a reputation as a sharp and fair minded executive with an affable nature and a sharp wit. He held the positions of publisher and president of Penton
Reinhold Publishing simultaneously for several years due in large part to his love for the business.
Mr. Hubbard grew up in Pelham, New York where he cultivated a love for big band music of the era which he maintained throughout his life. As a young man working at an automobile service station he developed a love for cars and became a fastidious car owner. During his tenure as publisher of Air
Transport World he cultivated a fascination with small aircraft and attended several aircraft shows throughout the country and the United Kingdom.
Mr. Hubbard left Westchester County in 1964 and moved to Weston, CT with his wife Fay to raise his three sons. He began vacationing with his family in Nantucket in 1970 and eventually built a summer home in Nantucket in 1992 and moved to live there year-round in 2002.
After the death of Fay Hubbard in 2011 he met and married Louise A. Hubbard in 2016 on Nantucket. Mrs. Hubbard was born on the island and this was as close as he would come to being an islander himself.
He loved living on Nantucket Island, for its natural beauty throughout the seasons and its history so well preserved in Nantucket Town. He enjoyed sport fishing in the summer for Bluefish and Stripped Bass and he even tried his hand scalloping for a short time in Madaket Harbor. Although not an avid craftsman he had a deep appreciation of lightship baskets, scrimshaw and quarter boards and half hull models. He attended classes and built his own half hull model which he proudly displayed at home. In recent years he most enjoyed reading novels out on the deck in the sun and spending time with his blended family whenever possible. We will all miss his gentle nature and heartfelt appreciation of all simple things.
Memorial Services will be held at the First Congregational Church of Nantucket on July 25, 2020 with a reception to follow at Sherburne Commons. Donations may be given to the Salt Marsh Senior Center
through the Nantucket Center for Elder Affairs, 81 Washington Street, Nantucket, MA, 02584.
Published in News Times on Apr. 16, 2020