Philip M. Robertson
1947 - 2020
Philip M. Robertson
Oct 4, 1947 - Oct 11, 2020 Philip M. Robertson of Brewster, NY and New Milford, CT passed away on Sunday, Oct 11, 2020. He was born in Mt. Kisco, NY to Clara (Ellis) Muldoon and Philip M. Robertson. He was preceded by one sister Helen and one brother Douglas. He is survived by two sons; Philip M. Robertson III and wife Marie of New Milford, CT and William D. Robertson and wife Desiree of Chapin, SC; one sister Carol (Muldoon) Lemire and husband Pierre of Salt Lake City, UT, as well as four grandchildren and two nieces.

Published in Danbury News Times on Dec. 2, 2020.
0 entries
