Philip N Mandel
"To fly west, my friend, is a flight we all must take for a final check"
Captain Philip Mandel of Danbury, age 85, passed away October 7 in Danbury. He was born in Brooklyn NY, to the late Anna (Hyman) and Abraham Mandel on September 26, 1935. When he was a young boy, the family moved to Kingston, NY where he graduated from Kingston High School. He received an appointment to the Naval Academy, graduating as a Naval officer in 1957.
A few years later, after completing flight training and becoming a Naval Aviator, he was assigned to a squadron based in Alameda Naval Air Station, where he met his future wife, Carol Ann (Johnston). They were married in 1964 in the Naval Air Station chapel. After eight years on active duty, Phil began his career as a pilot for Trans World Airlines. Since he was based at JFK, they moved to the area, first to Valley Stream, NY, and in 1969, to Danbury. He was hired at TWA as a first officer on the Lockheed Constellation, and during his 33 year career he also flew the Lockheed 1011, Boeing 707, 747, and as Captain on the 767. During this time he was also active in the Naval Reserve, and was an area Blue and Gold officer mentoring students in local high schools during their process of applying to the Naval Academy. He also achieved the rank of Captain USNR.
Soon after joining TWA, daughter Cindy was born, followed by Andrew a couple years later. Family life for the Mandels included boating on Candlewood Lake, yearly ski vacations in Colorado, and trips to visit family in Seattle.
Both children attended the University of Washington in Seattle, and were in the Husky Marching Band. Phil soon became an avid fan of the Huskies, and for 30 years, he and Carol Ann had season tickets travelling to Seattle for home games and to away and bowl games.
He was most proud that both of his offspring became pilots for TWA, following in his footsteps.
Phil is survived by his wife of 56 years, Carol Ann, daughter Cindy Mandel, granddaughter Maggie Jane Fournier, sister-in-law and nieces. He was predeceased by his son Andrew and brother Gerson.
Phil was a kind, thoughtful and generous man with a terrific sense of humor who dedicated himself 110% to everything he cared about, be it his family, friends, the Navy, TWA or cheering on the Navy and UW sports teams… in fact all Seattle teams.
We will miss you, Phil. Blue skies and tailwinds forever….
Donations in Phil's memory can be made to: University of Washington Husky Marching Band.www.huskymarchingband.org
and select the 'Donate to HMB' option. Or you may send a check to Husky Marching Band, UW Graves Bldg, Box 354070, 3910 Montlake Blvd, Seattle WA 98195. It is a worthy organization which has brought much excitement and many good times to our family.