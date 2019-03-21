Philip Stoddard Brockelman

Philip Stoddard Brockelman, 81, retired Director of Human Resources for the Barden Corporation, Danbury, CT died at home in Magnolia Greens, Leland, NC on March 14, 2019, humming along to his favorite gospel music and Johnny Cash. Born in Worcester, Mass., April 23, 1937, he was a son of Anton Henry and Linda Stoddard Brockelman. The Brockelman name is familiar to many in Massachussetts, due to the history of Brockelman Brothers' Markets. Mr. Brockelman received his early education at The Bancroft School, graduated from Kimball Union Academy, Meriden, NH, received his Bachelor of Arts from Ohio Wesleyan University and his MBA from the University of Connecticut. He was a member of Chi Phi fraternity. He had been active in the Danbury Chamber of Commerce Personnel Council, served as President of the Brookfield Exchange Club and President of the CT Personnel Association, as well as Chairman of the Kimball Union Alumni Council. In NC, he remained active with bridge, gospel choir, and regaling friends with his great wit and marvelous sense of humor.

Survivors include his wife, Judith Dempsey Brockelman, two sons, Philip Stoddard Brockelman, Jr., and his wife, Andrea of York, Maine, Peter Michael Brockelman and his wife, Wendy of Princeton, Mass., two daughters, Johanna Tolan of Altadena, CA., and Jennifer Lynch and her husband, Martin of Groton, CT. His brothers, Curtis Brockelman and Anton Brockelman, Jr. reside in Florida. Several nieces and nephews and their families continue to reflect on Uncle Phil's sense of humor. Eight surviving grandchildren all inherited his wit and sense of family values. Dempsey John Brockelman will be welcoming his grandpa to heaven with open arms.

A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 23rd at the Basilica Shrine of St. Mary in Wilmington, NC. Burial will be in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Mystic, CT at a later date. Flowers are gratefully accepted at the church or the home. Donations may be made to Kimball Union Academy, Meriden, New Hampshire, or a . Condolences may be left at www.andrewsmortuary.com. Published in News Times on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary