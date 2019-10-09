The News-Times Obituaries
Green Funeral Home
57 Main St
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 748-2131
Phillip Anthony Palanzo Jr. Obituary
Phillip Anthony Palanzo Jr.
Phillip Anthony Palanzo Jr., age 10 of Danbury died on October 8 at the Connecticut Children's Medical Center, Hartford, following a long illness. He is the son of Phillip A. Sr. and Cynthia (Cardinale) Palanzo of Danbury.
In addition to his parents, Phillip is survived by his maternal and paternal grandparents, as well as aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 12 in Saint Gregory the Great Church, Great Plain Road, Danbury. Burial will follow in Saint Peter Cemetery, Danbury.
The family will receive friends at the Green Funeral Home, 57 Main Street, Danbury on Friday, October 11th from 5:00 p.m. thru 8:00 p.m.
To read the complete obituary, or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.thegreenfuneralhome.com .
Published in News Times on Oct. 10, 2019
