Phoebe Mae Grimes
Phoebe Mae Grimes
Phoebe Mae (Tallman) Grimes entered the loving arms of our Lord Jesus Christ on November 3, 2020. Phoebe was born on June 6, 1931 in Danbury, Connecticut. She was the second oldest of fifteen children born to Paul B. and Pauline E. Tallman (nee Kearney). She was the wife of Winfield Peterson and then John Grimes, both deceased. Years later she became the lifelong companion to the late Arthur 'Buddy' Jones. A native Danburian, Phoebe attended and graduated from Danbury public schools. She was among the first Black women to work retail in her early career, where she was employed at Lillian Garber dress shop in Danbury. Phoebe later became a valued employee at Barden, Corp. until her retirement.
Because of her compassion as a surrogate parent and caretaker, Phoebe's benevolence enhanced the quality of life of her disabled niece, Annie Tallman who passed away in early childhood.
Phoebe was an avid animal lover and was dedicated to her beloved Yorkie, Faith and her feline friends Mimi and Murdock. One of her greatest enjoyments was living in the Octagon House in Danbury, which was named to the National Register of Historic Places.
Phoebe was predeceased by her parents, her son Stewart Peterson, Sr. and her grandson Quentin Peterson as well as her siblings, Pauline E. Smith, Paul B. Tallman, Phillip D. Tallman, Perry L. Tallman, Patrick H. Tallman, Priscilla J. Tallman, Portia L. Tallman, and Prentiss G. Tallman. She is survived by her children, Pamela Walker and Kevin Peterson, Sr.; her grandchildren Maya Willis, Stewart Peterson II, TeemeRose Peterson and Jurel Coachman as well as a host of great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her siblings Patricia A. Robinson, Phyllis P. Tallman, Pastor Peter W. Tallman, Sr., Rev. Preston J. Tallman, Penny Lou Alzawahreh and Parker D. Tallman. Phoebe was known as the life of the party, and her gregarious spirit will truly be missed. She was a forever friend who loved the Lord, and her legacy lives on in those whom she touched. Memories of her humor and candor will be remembered always.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private service and burial for the family will be held at Wooster Cemetery on Monday, November 16. Green Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to New Hope Baptist Church at 12 Dr. Aaron B. Samuels Blvd., Danbury, CT 06810 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at stjude.org or 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.



Published in Danbury News Times on Nov. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Green Funeral Home
57 Main St
Danbury, CT 06810
2037482131
