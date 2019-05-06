R. Elizabeth Samuels

Let us rejoice and give thanks for the many years that our Heavenly Father allowed us to share with our devoted Mother, friend, and neighbor. R. Elizabeth passed from labor to reward on May 3, 2019. Mrs. R. Elizabeth Nelson Samuels was the daughter of the late Sgt. David Nelson, Sr. and the late Sabra Mae Hammonds Nelson of South Carolina. She was the wife of the late Reverend Dr. Aaron Burnson Samuels, Sr. of Brookfield, Connecticut

R. Elizabeth leaves to mourn and cherish her fond memories, one son, Aaron Bernard Samuels, II of Danbury, CT; one daughter, Tonya Elizabeth Samuels Torian (Curtis Edward) of Norwalk, CT; one grandson, Maurice Edward Torian; one brother, David Nelson, Jr. and children, Shawn and Sharon, Columbia, SC; two sisters, Betty Ann Nelson-Gray (Isaiah), Irmo, SC and Brenda Mack-Foxworth (Calvin) and children, Tyler and Savannah of Columbia, SC; cousin and God-Son, Jason E. Spann of Hamden, CT; God-Daughter, Lanaya Shuler, Waterbury, CT; favorite nieces, Wendy N. Wade, Liberty Hill, SC; Annie G. Jackson and children, Alexis, Dominique, and Crystal; and Sallie R. Cunningham, West Haven, CT; special nephew, Barry Cunningham, West Haven, CT; special cousins, Harrison, Spann, and Griffith, New Haven, CT; sisters-in-law, Corrie and Julia Samuel; and a host of nieces and nephews. R. Elizabeth was predeceased by sisters-in-law, Mattie, Samuel, Anna Gaither, Sallie Cunningham, and Amy Nelson; brothers-in-law, Moses Samuel and Burney Samuel, Jr.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., New Hope Baptist Church, 10 Aaron B. Samuels Blvd., Danbury, CT. Family will receive guests from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at the church. Arrangements are entrusted to Baker Funeral Services, 84 South Main St., Norwalk, CT. For more information, visit www.bakerfuneralservices.com. Published in News Times on May 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary