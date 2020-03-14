|
|
Rachael M. Franc
Rachael M. Franc, 91, of Danbury, wife of the late John Franc, died on Friday, March 13, 2020 at her home.
Mrs. Franc was born in Decollatura, Province of Catanzaro, Italy, June 2, 1928, a daughter of John and Frances (Tomaino) Tomaino. She immigrated to the United Sates with her family in 1931 first settling in Brooklyn, NY and later to Danbury in 1940.
Mrs. Franc attended local schools and graduated from Danbury High School with the Class of 1946. She was a retired banker with the Savings Bank of Danbury and a member of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church of Danbury.
She is survived by a sister, Mary A. Tomaino of Danbury; a brother, Bruno J. Tomaino of Pompton Plains, NJ; three nephews. Christopher Tomaino and his wife Laurie, Gregory Tomaino and his wife, Kathy and Mark Tomaino and his wife Cyndie as well as three grand nephews and a grandniece.
Private funeral services will take place followed by burial in St. Peter Cemetery, Danbury.
There will be no calling hours.
Contributions in Mrs. Franc's memory may be made to Regional Hospice and Palliative Care, 30 Milestone Rd., Danbury, CT 06810.
Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home, 9-11 Granville Ave., Danbury is in charge of arrangements.
Published in News Times on Mar. 15, 2020