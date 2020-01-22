|
Rachel C. Nassra
Rachel Lee (Carvalho) Nassra, 46, of Middlebury, wife of Nicholas A. Nassra, died on Saturday, January 18, 2020.
Rachel was born in Danbury, May 3, 1973, a daughter of Raymond Carvalho of Stuart, FL and Elizabeth (Taylor) Anderson of Danbury. She attended Danbury schools and graduated from Danbury High School with the Class of 1991 and later attended Norwalk Community College where she attained an associate's degree. For the past twenty-five years, Rachel was employed as nanny. A lifelong area resident, Rachel along with her husband Nick was an active member of the Danbury Jaycees. She was a supporter of animal rights and fostered many animals until their adoption. In addition to her husband Nick of twenty-one years, Rachel is survived by a daughter Carlee Nassra of Middlebury, CT; her mother, Elizabeth (Taylor) Anderson and her husband Robert of Danbury; her father, Raymond Carvalho and his wife Bernadete of Stuart, FL; a sister, Stephanie Pontello and her husband Michael of Danbury; a step brother, Robert Jardim and his wife Kelly of Stuart, FL; mother and father-in-law, Helen and Alex Nassra of Danbury; sister and brother-in-law, Michele and Tom McDonald of Southbury and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends in the Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home, 9-11 Granville Ave., Danbury on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Carlee Nassra Educational Fund. P.O. Box 459, Ridgefield, CT 06877
Published in News Times on Jan. 23, 2020