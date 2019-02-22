The News-Times Obituaries
Danbury Memorial & Cremation Service Llc
117 South St
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 616-5128
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Danbury Memorial & Cremation Service Llc
117 South St
Danbury, CT 06810
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Bethel, CT
Ralph J. D'Andrea
Ralph J. D'Andrea, age 67, of Bethel (formerly of Greenwich) passed away peacefully on February 20, 2019. He was born on March 24, 1951 in Greenwich to the late William and Carmela (Fuscaldo) D'Andrea.
Ralph is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, JoAnn (Caruso), three daughters, Caroline and her partner Gizmo Rivera, Lauren, and Jennifer and his granddaughter Cecilia. He is also survived by his brother William D'Andrea and mother-in-law Rose Caruso.
Calling hours will be held at Danbury Memorial Funeral Home on Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 2–5 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary's Church in Bethel on Monday, February 25, 2019 at 10 a.m. To view full obituary, please visit www.danburymemorial.com.
Published in News Times on Feb. 22, 2019
