Ralph P. Pliego
Ralph P Pliego, age 77, of New Milford, Connecticut passed away on Sunday February 2, 2020. Ralph was born July 8, 1942 to the late Ralph and Dorothy Pliego.
Born in Brooklyn, Ralph graduated from Danbury High School in 1960, to many then he was simply known as "Lefty." As a pitcher he twirled two no-hitters in his career and develop legendary status in the area, even garnering looks from the Chicago Cubs.
As fate would have it an arm injury derailed that dream, but another was born. The dream to marry Liana Fanelli, who he convinced although she spoke little English (this may have helped!). The next step of the dream was to enter the Connecticut State Police where he became a valuable and well-known officer for 27 years.
A man of few words he taught through example, action and participation over lecture. He used his ability in his profession. He perfected it as a father, grandfather and great-grandfather. His children, Angela (Bishop, married to Dave Bishop with three grandchildren Brittany, Brendan and Brooke and three great- grandchildren Cambria, Cameron and Liana) and Lance (Pliego, married to Nicole with two grandchildren Luke and Ryan) were truly blessed with special parents. He, along with his wife, mastered the art of leaving the job behind and at home built a life filled with quality family time.
Ralph loved competition. Winning many baseball and softball championships, bowling and duck pin titles, pool and tennis tournaments. To this day we still cannot believe he entered, let alone won, a rodeo. After retirement he loved to golf, fish and cook (we will miss those meals!).
Truly a special man who now reunites with his true love Liana in heaven. They knew how much we loved them and we know how much they loved everyone they met.
Ralph was also predeceased by his parents and his sister Terry (Pliego) Seri. His other sister, Rose (Pliego) Correa, still lives in the Danbury area and can recount endless stories of the amazing times the family shared.
Family will be accepting condolences for Ralph on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Green Funeral Home, 57 Main St, Danbury, CT. A funeral mass will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 12:00 PM? at St. Edward The Confessor Church, ?21 Brush Hill Rd., New Fairfield, CT 06812. A burial will occur immediately following funeral services.
Published in News Times on Feb. 5, 2020